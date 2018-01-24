Welcome to another transfer window Fulham live special with just one week left in the January window.
The Cottagers added their first new face of the window this week, bringing in Southampton's Matt Targett on loan until the end of the season.
There's also been further speculation around Tom Cairney, with West Brom interested in the skipper, while interest around Ryan Fredericks has gone quiet.
We're hosting our Tuesday lunchtime chat from 12pm, but you can get your questions in now using the form below and ask our Fulham reporter, Ryan O'Donovan, anything that is on your mind regarding the club.
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .
Thanks for joining us!
Thanks for joining me this lunch time - we got through a lot of stuff today.
I’ll be back for another one next week before transfer deadline day!
Final call for questions
This is your last chance to get a question in for me this afternoon - use the form to get them in before it’s too late
What does Targett loan mean for Odoi?
Dave has asked: What does Matt Targett’s signing mean for Denis Odoi?
It’s a strange one for Odoi - he hasn’t really done anything wrong but everyone excepts Targett to take the left flank.
I think it leaves Odoi as Fulham’s utility man, making him the cover for the left and centre back positions.
It’s harsh on him, he’s rarely put a foot wrong but that’s football.
Who will finish top six?
Who do you predict will finish in the top six this season?
Oh here we go, this is my prediction, in no particular order:
Wolves
Derby
Cardiff
Fulham
Aston Villa
Middlesbrough
How good is Targett?
Harry asks: How good is Matt Targett and do you think he will start for Fulham? If so, how will that impact on the left hand side of the team?
I think he’s a very good signing for Fulham - he has Premier League experience and has won the Toulon Tournament with England.
He’ll start for the Cottagers, something which should allow Ryan Sessegnon to push further forward, something every Fulham fan wants to see.
It could be the left back Fulham have been looking for.
Fulham should look at Russian players?
Allan says: Keep Cairney and Fredricks, forget Gayle and check out Russian players
Hey Allan,
The club want to hold of Cairney and Fredericks for sure, but I’m not sure about checking out Russian players?
If there’s someone out there that can add value, then great, but Mollo came from a Russian club and look how that turned out.
What's wrong with Cairney?
James has asked: What’s going on with Tom Cairney’s pre-season knee injury flaring up? If he needs surgery, wouldn’t it be more prudent to go ahead with instead of trying to nurse him through an entire season?
This is the problem, no one really knows why it keeps flaring up.
I’ve spoken to Cairney numerous times and you can see how frustrated he is with it - he’s seen several specialists but none have been able to find the root of the problem.
The problem is that at time, the injury seems to have cleared up completely, but then it comes back again.
It may need further looking at in the summer when the club and player have time, but at the moment they don’t have that luxury.
More questions?
Any more questions for me? Use the form at the top to get them in
Would the 28+ option apply to loans?
Hey Ivor,
No it wouldn’t - the key to the Over-28 rule is that it would be overlooked if the recruitment department felt the signing would add immediate value to the squad.
A loan signing is intended to do that - you don’t (or shouldn’t) sign one if you don’t think he’s going to add value to the squad immediately.
Success domestically too
I absolutely agree, and in the case of Ream and Johansen Fulham plumped for them when others thought the value wasn’t there.
Fulham do have a mix of domestic and international players, and there’s been hits and misses on both, as you would expect.
Ruben Rochina?
Dom asks: Any truth in Ruben Rochina coming in from Rubin Kazan?
Again, the first I’ve heard of this one is today.
Whilst it’s possible, it’s another one that looks very unlikely to happen at this stage - I think the report mentioned something about him having to cancel his contract in order to force a move, so one to stay away from for now.
Will Fulham look more domestic based now?
Another question from Twitter
I don’t think so, I think they’ll continue along the same lines that they’ve done so far.
Tony Khan feels there is a lot of value to be had in the European leagues, and the likes of Ayite, Kebano and Odoi are testament to that.
While personally, it’d be nice to see an emphasis put on the lower divisions in England, you can’t really argue with a lot of the European players brought in.
Keep the questions flooding in!
We’re getting through a lot, but keep your questions coming in and we’ll do our best to answer them all by the time we finish
Could Sess be the fox in the box?
Dale says: With Matty Targett now at the club do you think Sess could possibly turn out to be the ‘Fox in the Box’ we have been looking for....
Hi Dale.
I see absolutely no reason why not.
His positioning in and around the area is immense and he always seems to be in the right position at the right time.
Now that Targett has joined and will most likely play left back, Sessegnon has license to charge forward and pick up those areas where we’ve seen him before, at the likes of Sheffield United and on Saturday.
The recruitment team will have seen this too, and with Fonte continuing to make intelligent runs and Kamara finding his feet, that clinical striker might not be all the important to them.
What's brought on this run?
Jeferson asks: In your opinion, what motivated this change of posture in the team and enabled this great sequence of results, leaving the team as a playoff candidate again?
I’d say confidence is a huge part of it - the team always knew how good they were, but didn’t have the confidence to match it.
Now, however, they’re beating teams regularly and grinding out results, so confidence and morale is high in the camp, and that can never be understated.
I also think it takes teams like Fulham are long time to get going, teams that frustrate find the start of the season easier than those that like to play - everyone has to be on the same wavelength and that does take a lot of time to discover.
I think Fulham have that now, and like last season and going to go from strength to strength.
What's the situation on Soares?
Chris asks: What is the situation regarding Rafa Soares? When he joined a lot was promised but he’s never really fractured. Is he going back to Porto now we have signed Targett?
Jokanovic doesn’t feel the player can fit into the way he wants the side to play.
If you’ve watched Soares play, he isn’t what you’d call a flying full back like Malone, Sessegnon and Fredericks have been, he’s very skillfull on the ball and can cross well, but that isn’t what Slav wants.
Tony Khan rates him, as do a lot of people, but the simple matter is he doesn’t fit into Jokanovic’s plans.
The danger with Soares now is he has dropped even further down the pecking order - he wants to play football and he wants to play at Fulham, but you would think he has to go elsewhere to get that now.
Will some of the youths play?
Vegard has asked: Do you think some of the youths (De La Torre, Edun, SSessegnon) will play more in the next months?
I’m not sure we’ll see them as regularly as we were in the early part of the season when the side were struggling somewhat.
We may see them on the bench in games as cover and the like, but with the run the side are on there isn’t really a need to play them.
I spoke to Huw Jennings a couple of weeks ago, and he said that it’s all about making sure they are ready to be called upon if they need to be - that’s why they all train with the first team.
If the opportunity presents itself for Edun, de la Torre and the like to play, they will, but I don’t think it will be often.
What type of striker are Fulham after?
Clarence asks: If a player, a striker, is lined up, what type of player are we looking at, classic hold up, another who can play in any top 3, a poacher?
I think you need to base that on the info we know from the Gayle bid last summer.
He was seen as a luxury option after the club signed Fonte and Kamara - Gayle is someone who scores goals in the box, you know exactly what you’re getting with him.
I’d imagine they’d look at someone who can finish off chances in the area, something the side have struggled with over the course of the campaign.
Anymore outgoings?
Geoff has asked: Will we see any more outgoings?
Hi Geoff.
At the moment I think that looks unlikely.
The players who have left are ones you probably would’ve expected, with only six months left on their deals who weren’t playing at all.
The other fringe players were all signed in the summer and would be very costly to get rid of - with the exception of Yohan Mollo.
There may be a few loans out, in the case of Kait and Williams for example.
Still using two tick method?
A question from Twitter:
Hi Leighton.
Yes, the club will still be using the two tick method and signing players based on both the new stats model and on traditional scouting.
It’s the same with the Over-28 policy - these things weren’t Kline specific .
Any news on Frederick's contract?
Lol has said: Any more news of Fredericks new contract, he suggested it was all being sorted by agent?
At the moment, no.
There’s talks ongoing between the club and Frederick’s agent, and I expect that’ll be sorted outside the transfer window.
There isn’t really a rush on it to happen at the moment either - he’s still at the club till the end of June.
Looking for midfield cover?
Dale has asked: Do you think the club are actively looking for midfield cover with Tom still struggling with his knee?
No I don’t.
There’s already ample cover in that position at the club already - don’t forget you have Ibrahima Cisse and Tayo Edun who can play that position.
There’s no point in signing someone as back up now after spending on Cisse in the summer, for an injury that may soon be eradicated completely.
Good start
We’ve had a good start to today’s live chat - if you have any questions you want to ask, don’t be shy and get them in now
Is Targett fit to play?
Charlie asks: Is Targett fit to play?
Yes is the short answer.
He’s been playing for the U23s at Southampton, and while it make take him a few games to get up the pace of the Championship, he’s fit.
Any more business?
James asks: Are you expecting Fulham to do more business in the transfer window?
Hi James,
I would think the club want one more incoming, although Jokanovic would still ideally like a centre half and a striker.
I don’t think he’ll get his centre half now that Targett has joined, as Odoi is seen as a capable cover man at centre back.
Ben Marshall and Fulham?
Russ asks: There is speculation today linking Wolves winger Ben Marshall to Fulham. This does not make sense to me because it is not an area of need. What do you make of it?
Yeah I saw this this morning and it’s the first I’ve heard of it.
It seems to have come from the media up north, and while Slavisa Jokanovic wanted him in the past I can’t see why Fulham would need another winger, especially after Jordan Graham went back to Wolves a couple of weeks ago.
Is Gayle coming to Fulham?
Let’s start, and of course, the first question is about Dwight Gayle.
Danny asks: “Is there any chance Fulham will sign Gayle in this window?”
Hey Danny, thanks for joining us.
Gayle is a strange one, the links for this in this window seem to have come from the Tom Cairney being sold to fund him links.
Firstly, Cairney isn’t going anywhere and Fulham using the funds from that to get Gayle is also nonsense.
Newcastle are unlikely to let both Mitrovic and Gayle leave this winter, and have rejected a bid from Brighton for the Serbian already.
They’re looking to sign Nicolai Jorgensen as a replacement striker, but it looks more like Mitrovic is the one who will be making way this winter.
The Chronicle have previously reported that Rafa Benitez only has three senior strikers playing, so selling Mitrovic and getting a replacement in means that is still the case, all the more reason for Gayle not to leave.
At the same time, Kamara and Fonte are starting to score goals, so that will raise questions in the recruitment department about spending big in January.
At the moment, I think it looks unlikely.
Welcome to Fulham live
Welcome to our weekly Fulham live webchat!
We’re getting underway at 12pm, but in the meantime use our form above to get your questions in and I’ll do my best to answer