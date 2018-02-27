The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon is a surprise contender to join the England squad for this summer's World Cup.

Reports in the London Evening Standard have suggested that the 17-year-old could be included in the senior squad after being watched by Assistant Manager Steve Holland this season, and according to the bookies, it's a distinct possibility that a seat on this summer's plane to Russia may well have the wonderkid's name on it.

Sessegnon has scored 13 goals in 37 appearances for Fulham this term, attracting attention from the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

SkyBet have listen Sessegnon at 8/1 to make Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad for the World Cup; the same odds as Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, while PaddyPower have him listed at 7/1; the same odds as Liverpool's West Brom loanee, Daniel Sturridge.

A call-up to the senior side would be a huge achievement for the 17-year-old, having not yet featured for the under-21 side in his meteoric rise through the ranks.

