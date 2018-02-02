The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham added three new faces in the January transfer window, which means three new squad numbers as the side enter the last half of the Championship season.

Matt Targett, Cyrus Christie and Aleksandar Mitrovic were all brought in by the club as they look to challenge for a top two finish after a run of six wins and one draw in their last seven games.

That form has seen them break into the play-off places and the target now is to stay there, while at the same time try and catch Derby, who currently occupy that final automatic spot.

Here's the definitive list of what number every Fulham player will be wearing this season:

1. Marcus Bettinelli

27. David Button

2. Ryan Fredericks

3. Ryan Sessegnon

4. Denis Odoi

13. Tim Ream

21. Matt Targett

22. Cyrus Christie

23. Marcelo Djalo

26. Tomas Kalas

6. Kevin McDonald

7. Neeskens Kebano

8. Stefan Johansen

10. Tom Cairney

16. Oliver Norwood

44. Ibrahima Cisse

9. Rui Fonte

11. Floyd Ayite

19. Sheyi Ojo

20. Lucas Piazon

32. Aleksandar Mitrovic

47. Aboubakar Kamara

