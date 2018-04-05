Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham are reportedly set to give Slavisa Jokanovic a new deal in order to ward off potential suitors.

The head coach has overseen a complete rehaul of the Cottagers since taking the job in December 2015, guiding them to safety that season before finishing in the top six the following campaign.

He signed a contract extension last season and now has 12 months left on his deal at Craven Cottage, and according to the Daily Mirror, Fulham are ready to hand him a new deal to keep him at the club and turn away any other interested parties.

Jokanovic has gained a number of admirers for the job he's done at Fulham, which has included taking them on an 18-game unbeaten run, something that has seen him linked with the Chelsea job.

The Serbian left Watford before having a crack at the Premier League after getting them promoted, and with Fulham on the cusp of promotion he could get his chance at the top flight with the Cottagers.

