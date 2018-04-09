Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yes, Tom Cairney was at Chelsea vs West Ham on Sunday, congratulations to those eagle-eyed viewers who saw him sat behind the Hammers dugout.

People have been busy trying to figure out what it means for the Fulham skipper's future - he's been linked to David Moyes' side in the past so it must mean something that he just so happens to be watching one of their games only yards behind their dugout.

In reality, the truth is far less exciting (isn't it always?)

The fact is, him and QPR striker Matt Smith, who happen to be best friends, went along to watch a game of football that happens to be conveniently located close to where the pair live.

It also just so happened to be West Ham that Chelsea were playing.

It's quite normal to see well-known faces sat behind the dugouts at Stamford Bridge - it seems to be the place where people who are in the public eye generally sit.

We've seen the youth team sat behind there numerous times, as well as that bloke that was brushing his teeth throughout a Chelsea game a few years ago, while most of the players who aren't in the matchday squad also sit there.

Sorry to spoil all the fun, but the fact Cairney was sat there really isn't that interesting.

There's no doubting that the Hammers would be interested in the 27-year-old, anyone that has seen him this season knows he's destined for the Premier League next season and any side in that bottom half of the top flight would love to sign him.

Moyes was even asked about him sat there watching after the game, with the Hammers boss replying: "No idea, was he?

“If he was then it certainly wasn’t a ticket from us. I was hoping you were going to say Lionel Messi was sitting behind us!”

It's a shame no one asked about Smith being there too - the QPR striker is the target man that West Ham have liked in the past and because he was sat behind the dugout, it must mean the London Stadium side want him too, right?

It was no surprise to anyone that follows Cairney on Instagram that he was at the game - he put up several photos of himself and Smith at the ground before and during the match, hardly the moves of someone who's gone to the game to try and force a move through when footballers know their every movement is scrutinised for stuff like this.

That's the social media age, anything they do will get a reaction and I'm sure that Cairney when he decided to go watch a match with his best mate, didn't think about people adding two and two together and making 3,092,193.

As Slavisa Jokanovic would probably say: "He was watching a football match, and that's it."

