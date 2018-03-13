The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham will be taking over 2,000 fans to Carrow Road on Good Friday when they take on Norwich City.

The Cottagers have sold out their allocation of tickets for the game more than two weeks ahead of the tie, which takes place on March 30 after the international break.

Last season, the two sides met once again on Good Friday with Fulham coming away with a 3-1 victory despite playing half the game with ten men after Chris Martin was sent off.

The side are currently on a 15-game unbeaten run having won 2-1 at Preston North End and take on QPR on Saturday hoping to make a new record of unbeaten games for the club.

