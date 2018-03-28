The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham have scored more second-half injury-time goals than any other Championship side this season.

The Cottagers have found the net seven times after the 90th minute in 2017/18 and hose goals have only been worth a vital eight points to Slavisa Jokanovic’s side.

The first such goal was scored by Denis Odoi in the 96th minute against Preston which secured a point for Fulham, while Tom Cairney scored in the 94th minute to rescue a point against Bolton.

Stefan Johansen’s 97th minute goal against Cardiff didn’t change the outcome of the match though.

Oliver Norwood struck a 95th minute winner against Middlesbrough - a goal worth an additional two points.

Kevin McDonald’s 92nd minute winner against Barnsley also secured two points which meant Ryan Sessegnon’s goal three minutes later didn’t affect the outcome.

The most recent late winner was Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 91st minute goal against Preston.

Team: Points lost from injury-time goals

Fulham: 8

Wolves: 4

Sheffield Wednesday: 3

QPR: 3

Norwich: 3

Bristol: 3

Sunderland: 2

Millwall: 2

Cardiff: 2

Hull: 1

Derby: 1

Bolton: 1

Barnsley: 1

Team: Points won from injury time goals

Sheffield Wednesday: 6

Reading: 4

Leeds: 4

Ipswich: 4

Brentford: 4

Preston: 3

Middlesbrough: 3

Hull: 3

Bristol: 3

Wolves: 2

Bolton: 2

Barnsley: 2

