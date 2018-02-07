The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon has been named PFA Player of the Month for January.

The 17-year-old, who scored six goals in January, was voted as Player of the Month by fans, winning 27% of the vote, putting him ahead of Norwich City's James Maddison.

It's been an impressive month for, who also found himself in the WhoScored? Team of the Month after his performances over the course of January, which helped his side to a 100% record and saw them break into the Play-offs.

The voting went as follows:

Sessegnon (Fulham) 27%

Maddison (Norwich) 19%

Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) 17%

Steve Morison (Millwall) 15%

Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough) 12%

Scott Hogan (Aston Villa) 10%

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .