What a month it's been for Ryan Sessegnon - four games, six goals and now the youngest recipient of the PFA Player of the Month award.

I would call it sensational, unbelievable or another superlative, but I think we're well beyond that when it comes to describing the talent of Sessegnon.

He's one of those players that come once in a generation, and everyone who makes the trip to Craven Cottage to see Fulham every other weekend are part of a privileged group of people that have witnessed the roots of a special career.

Like those that saw a young Lionel Messi at La Masia, or a small Cristiano Ronaldo in the Sporting academy, the Cottage faithful have seen what could well be England's future on the world stage.

I have no doubt that Sessegnon will one day grace Old Trafford, the Bernabeu and the San Siro in European finals and in the white of England, and unlike other clubs losing their best players, I don't think any Fulham fan will begrudge him when he does move on.

But instead of thinking of him leaving, let's enjoy what he brings to SW6 and how much he's improved this season already.

That's not to say he wasn't a revelation last season - at 16 he bedded into the Championship like a duck to water, but this season he's been something else.

11 goals - Fulham's top scorer

Four assists - Fulham's second highest

2676 minutes - Most minutes played

30 appearance - Most apps made

Those numbers are staggering, and what stands out for me are the bottom two - he's played the most minutes and made the most appearances this season, but shows little sign of letting up.

I spoke to Huw Jennings about Sessegnon in January and called the youngster 'the anomaly' in young footballers in the fact that very little can deal with the rigours of first team Championship football every week.

But Sessegnon can, and in all honesty, he looks one of the fittest members of the squad.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

That in itself highlights just how special he is, but add to it his reading of the game, his ability to pick positions and his goal scoring knack and you're painting a picture of a serious footballer.

He's drawn comparisons to Gareth Bale before, for obvious reasons, but I don't think you can compare the Welshman to Sessegnon.

Bale is able to take man after man on and beat them on pace, and is able to strike the ball from miles out, something we haven't seen the Fulham wonderkid do too often.

Sessegnon can beat his man for sure, but it's his ability to thrive off anyone who plays with him on the left that stands out to me - he uses them to get himself into better positions, often doubling up on right backs and frightening the life out of them.

He's the jewel of English football, grounded, polite and mature for his age - it won't be long before his name is on the world stage.

