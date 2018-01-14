Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Michael Gray believes that the momentum is with Fulham after they picked up a smash and grab 1-0 win at Middlesbrough.

The Whites had to ride their luck with Britt Assombalonga and Rudy Gestede missing chances and they were fortunate not to give away a penalty away when Tomas Kalas brought down Martin Braithwaite.

And Fulham were given a penalty when Oliver Norwood went down in the box after a challenge from Grant Leadbitter, much to the fury of Tony Pulis. The on-loan Brighton man picked himself up and buried it to send the Whites to victory that leaves them a point shy of sixth.

Gray told Football on Five: "It was a slow start from them, I think everybody knew that but eventually now they've gotten into top form and are playing some nice football.

(Image: Evening Gazette)

"Although today, I thought it was a difficult performance from them and they had to grind that result out.

"Yes, they got a little bit of luck at the end of the football game but I think apart from that it's momentum and they certainly have that in abundance.

"They're starting to get it right, I think we all expected them to be there or thereabouts come the end of the season with the style of football that the play.

"Scoring goals now, keeping clean sheets, hard to beat and what I said about today's performance, it's not about playing great football, it's about really working hard to win those games."