Fulham are rewarding their loyal fans by offering a season ticket prize freeze - even if they reach the Premier League.

Fans who had season tickets last year can now renew their ticket for the same price it would've cost for someone to buy a season ticket last season at regular prices - that is outside of the early bird offering.

Supporters will have the chance to renew their season ticket at those prices until 5pm on April 13, when prices will be increased and all seats released to supporters.

Tickets in all categories are available at the price they were at regular prices last season, which means that someone who bought an early bird season ticket last season will be paying more but won't pay any more than an adult fan who bought it at regular prices - meaning they could be able to watch Premier League football at the same price as Championship football this season.

For instance, a season ticket in sections H3, H4, H5, or H6 will cost an adult £449 before April 13 - which is the same as it would've cost them had they purchased a season ticket at regular prices last season.

Meanwhile, juniors will be able to buy a ticket from as little as £47 - the same price as last season.

However, the most expensive season ticket at the moment will cost a fan £929 (an adult buying a season ticket that is not renewing in sections VL, W and WL of the Riverside Stand) - an increase of £90 from last season's regular pricing.

A full pricing of season tickets at Fulham next season, up until 5pm on April 13 can be found here, and fans are able to renew or purchase season tickets for the coming season here .

