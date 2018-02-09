The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham's west London derby with QPR at Craven Cottage has been selected for live TV coverage on Sky Sports.

As a result, the game will kick off at the earlier time of 12:30pm on March 17 and will be the second time the two have faced each other in the front of the Sky cameras.

In the reverse leg, which was played on a Friday night, Fulham emerged victorious in a 2-1 victory thanks to a Jack Robinson own goal and a Stefan Johansen strike, with Conor Washington halving the deficit late on.

This will be the third game that Fulham play under the Sky cameras, with their games against Wolves and Leeds United also selected for coverage.

