This weekend sees high-flying Fulham take on QPR in a west London derby at Craven Cottage - one that could see the hosts make history.

If Slavisa Jokanovic's side avoid defeat, they'll beat the club record of 15 games unbeaten that was set by this team and Kevin Keegan's in the 90s, but first they have to do a job against Ian Holloway's side.

Both teams are enjoying different seasons, Fulham are hunting promotion to the Premier League while QPR are looking to consolidate their position after a turbulent few years, but all that goes out the window on the pitch at the Cottage on Saturday.

Ahead of the game, we want to know who you'd pick in a combined XI between the two sides.

Our Fulham and QPR reporters, Ryan O'Donovan and Phil Spencer, have picked theirs and you can do the same using our gadget at the end of this article - don't forget to share it on Twitter and Facebook once you're done.

Ryan O'Donovan (Fulham reporter) XI (@R_O_Donovan)

This was fairly straight forward if I'm perfectly honest - on the current form Fulham are producing I can't see anyone from the QPR side that I'd rather have in my side than those already in Jokanovic's, apart from Alex Smithies.

The back four are playing extremely well, I'd stick with Tim Ream and Tomas Kalas, which could be seen as unfair on Denis Odoi based on recent performances but I think the Chelsea loanee is the better centre back.

The midfield three speak for themselves - Luke Freeman was pushing my side but Tom Cairney is a better player and Kevin McDonald and Stefan Johansen add some steel in the midfield.

Up front, Ryan Sessegnon and Aleksandar Mitrovic walk into the side, while I like Lucas Piazon and think he's one of the best options as right forward.

In goal however, is where I make my change - I'd have Smithies in my team over Marcus Bettinelli and David Button.

I think the QPR keeper has Premier League quality and will probably be playing elsewhere next season, while I don't think Fulham's keepers are good enough to make the step up.

Fulham players: 10

QPR players: One

Phil Spencer (QPR reporter) XI (@PhilSpenc23)

As much as I'd love to have a team of QPR players, it's hard to overlook the quality at Fulham's disposal as they push for promotion.

While Alex Smithies gets the nod in goal, I've opted for all four of Fulham's defenders, although it has to be said that Jack Robinson came awfully close to making the cut.

In midfield, Kevin McDonald and Tom Cairney have been awesome for the Cottagers over the last couple of months, and they're a pair who would most likely get into almost all of teams in the Championship.

QPR's creative maestro Luke Freeman gets the nod, while hot prospect Ebere Eze has shown that he's certainly a classy individual as well, so will also come into the midfield.

Of course, Ryan Sessegnon makes the cut as one of, if not, the best player in the Championship.

As for the striker, it's hard to look past Alexsandar Mitrovic who has been in fantastic form since arriving from Newcastle; as much as Matt Smith can do a job, you'd have to back the Serbian to lead the line.

Fulham players: Eight

QPR players: Three

Now have your say - pick your combined Fulham and QPR XI using the gadget below - don't forget to share it on Twitter and Facebook!

