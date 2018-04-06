Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham , QPR and Brentford stars have been named on FourFourTwo's annual top 50 Football League players list - with Ryan Sessegnon topping the lot.

Luke Freeman, Ollie Watkins and Tom Cairney also feature on the list, but it's Fulham's wonderkid who has been named as the best player in the Football League after his stunning season, which has seen him score 14 goals so far.

QPR's Freeman comes in at 44 on the list, while Watkins of Brentford is ranked an impressive 17, with Cairney making it into the top five behind Matej Vydra, Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota and Sessegnon.

On Freeman, the magazine said: "The former Arsenal and Bristol City wideman is thriving in a central role at Loftus Road, having the most productive season to date as the most advanced midfielder in Ian Holloway's 3-5-2 system.

"A keen technician with a fine left peg, he kicked off the season in blistering form for the Hoops, serving up an endless procession of measured through-balls and floated crosses to bag eight assists by Christmas."

Meanwhile, FourFourTwo bigged up Watkins' transition from League Two last season to Championship this campaign.

They said: "Brentford don't spend £1.8m lightly, so when their analytical models identified Exeter hotshot Watkins as a solid purchase for that fee, it was almost a given he would prove a success in the second tier.

"The only surprise is how easy he's made the jump from League Two to Championship since joining last summer, recording the most shots in the division and also the third-most key passes."

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Despite missing a lot of the season with a reoccurring of a knee injury that Cairney picked up in pre-season, he feature at five on the list and is up for the Player of the Year award at the EFL Awards.

Here's what they said about the Fulham skipper: "Injuries have hampered the Cottagers' Scotland international this term, but his incredible 91% pass completion rate since returning in mid-October laid the foundations for a blistering promotion charge.

"West Ham had £15m and £18m bids rejected in January and Tom stayed put, saying his dream is to captain the West Londoners at the top level.

"Time will tell, but he's heading their either way."

