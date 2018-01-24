The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Our latest Fulham podcast is out now!

In this offering, we take a look back at six of the best as Fulham thrashed Burton Albion 6-0 at the Cottage to make people sit up and take notice.

Rui Fonte bagged a brace and we chat about how he's finally getting his rewards for his performances - these were his first goals since August don't forget.

With a week left of the transfer window, we also discuss any possible ins and outs at the club and give our thoughts on the deal for Matt Targett and what it means for the club.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .