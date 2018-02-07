The video will start in 8 Cancel

The latest edition of our Fulham It's All White podcast is out now!

In this episode we discuss the amazing run of form that Slavisa Jokanovic's side have embarked on, with five wins on the bounce seeing them into fifth place in the Championship.

We also chat about the new additions into the squad, including Newcastle man Aleksandar Mitrovic, Matt Targett and Cyrus Christie.

There's discussion on Ryan Sessegnon and that run of games that could well decide where Fulham finish this season.

All that and more is available below:

