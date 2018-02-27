The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The latest edition of our Fulham It's All White podcast is out now!

In this episode we discuss Saturday's 2-0 victory over Wolves and make our predictions as to where Fulham will finish when the Championship season comes to a close.

We also chat about the impact of the Cottager's January recruits, and why they have made Slavisa Jokanovic's team a stronger unit than the one who reached last season's play-offs.

Our host Rob Warlow is joined by Fulham reporter Ryan O'Donovan and QPR reporter Phil Spencer as we digest the run of 12 games without a defeat.

All that and more is available below:

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .