Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Deadline Day is fast approaching, with just over a week left until the window shuts and teams know what they will have to last them until the end of the season.

So far, it's been very quiet for Fulham , with just one player in with the loan signing of Matt Targett, while Michael Madl and Ragnar Sigurdsson have both left the club for new ventures, with Jordan Graham returning to Wolves.

But who would you keep and who would let go out of the members of the squad that currently remain?

Fulham have made it clear that their stance this January is to not let any key players leave, including Ryan Sessegnon, Ryan Fredericks and Tom Cairney, who have all been the subject of interest from clubs.

But the departures of Sigurdsson and Madl have also made it clear that the club will sell fringe players if the right opportunity presents itself - are there on the books you'd remove at the moment?

Use our buy/sell gadget below to pick which members of the team you'd keep hold of, including loanees, and which you would move on before the January window closes.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .