Half of the Championships top ten passers are made up of Fulham players - with Kevin McDonald leading the way, according to OPTA.

The Scotsman has completed 2,129 passes in 33 appearances for Slavisa Jokanovic's side this season - 80 more than anyone else, with Derby County's Tom Huddlestone lagging behind McDonald in second.

It will be no surprise to see all four players that have played in the midfield for Fulham this season are in the top ten, with Stefan Johansen in fifth place, making 1,997 passes in 36 appearances.

The top five consists of McDonald, Huddlestone, Ruben Neves of Wolves (2,023), Liam Moore of Reading (2,007) and Johansen.

Next up, however, is Fulham's centre back Tim Ream, who has been in immense form this season and is the 6th best passer in the league, making 1,970 in 34 appearances, while next up is Oliver Norwood, who has made 1,935 passes in 32.

It wouldn't be a list of passers without Tom Cairney, and looking at the list, it would be fair to say he would be miles on top had he not been injured this season.

The captain has made 1,929 passes in just 25 appearances - that's an average of 77.16 a game, compare that to McDonald at the top, who has an average of 64.51 passes a game and you can see why he's probably the best passer in the league.

To make up the top ten, Romain Saiss of Wolves has 1,915 passes in 32 appearances while Jack O'Connell of Sheffield United has made 1,913 in 36.

Here's the full table:

