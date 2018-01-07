Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham owner Shahid Khan has made 1000 tickets available to refugees and Puerto Ricans displaces by Hurricane Maria for the Jacksonville Jaguars play-off game with the Buffalo Bills.

Mr Khan, who owns both teams, has said that making the tickets available is 'the right thing to do' as the Jags embark on their first post season since 2000.

The team finished the season 10-6 and secured their first winning season since 2007 and face the Buffalo Bills in Jacksonville today (Sunday) in a game which kicks off at 6:05pm GMT time.

The Jaguars Foundation will provide transportation for the 1,000 recipients, while the team also partnered with Delaware North Sportservice to give each attendee a food and beverage voucher to use during the game.

Mr Khan and the Jags also provided 1,500 tickets at a reduced price ($20) to local military members through the United Service Organizations.

Speaking to the Jags' official website, Mr Khan said: "The Jaguars' first home playoff appearance in very long time is an event that should be shared with as many people as possible, across all spectrums, who call Jacksonville their home.

"Whether it's a home game in August or January, it's important for the Jaguars to consistently be good citizens and do the right thing for our community.

"Hopefully, the experience on Sunday will give our guests a well-deserved break from what can be severe challenges in their daily lives, and if we can give them a victory on the field, it will make for a perfect day."

