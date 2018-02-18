Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham made it ten games unbeaten on Saturday as they claimed a 2-0 victory over fellow promotion chasers Aston Villa.

The Whites have won eight of those ten matches to move to within six points of the automatic promotion spots and are the most in-form team in the Championship.

Goals from Ryan Sessegnon and Floyd Ayite won it against a Villa side who had started the day in second place, although they dropped into the play-off places as a result of Cardiff's win over Middlesbrough.

Villa are many people's picks to go up alongside Wolves automatically, but boss Steve Bruce is wary of the form and threat of Slvaisa Jokanovic's men.

He said after the game: "They're a good side, they've got some good players, they're one to beat. I predicted that at the start and I still think the same way.

"When I opened us up to try and get a couple of strikers on, Fulham have enjoyed themselves. As soon as I opened us up Fulham were very, very dangerous. We had to chase the game. I always thought, for either team, if someone had to chase it, you could get ready to pick them off and Fulham played very well, especially in the second half."

