Fulham are now one of the favourites for promotion after a run of just two defeats in 11 games has seen them go to within a point of the Play-off places.

The side were on the pre-season favourites, but a shaky start to the season and a run of six games without a win in October saw their odds drift, but their recent run has now seen the bookies return them to one of the front runners for promotion to the Premier League.

SkyBet have Fulham priced at 18/1 for a top two finish, the sixth favourites behind the likes of Wolves, Derby, Aston Villa, Cardiff and Bristol City.

They're also priced at 11/2 for promotion overall, whether that be automatic or through the play-offs, with Derby, Aston Villa, Cardiff, Bristol and Middlesbrough all ranked above them on that particular bet.

If you fancy a flutter for them to finish in the top six come May, they're priced at 11/8, with Derby 1/9, Villa 1/3, Cardiff 2/5, Bristol 8/15 and Middlesbrough at 5/4 - so the bookies seem to think five of those places are pretty much done (including Wolves as winners) with just the last place to fight over.

Previously, west London rivals had been the favourite west London side for the Play-offs, but now Fulham are the favourites to finish top of the London mine league, with prices of 4/6 being offered, while the Bees are 5/4, Millwall 28/1 and QPR 40/1.

