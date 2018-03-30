Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic insists Fulham have nothing to lose in the promotion race after being Norwich City 2-0 on Saturday.

Despite making it 17 games unbeaten, the side are still SEVEN points behind Cardiff City, who occupy that second spot with a game in hand on their west London rivals.

Fulham have plugged away at Cardiff but with no luck - the Welsh side keep grinding out results and with just seven games left, it's looking more like the Play-offs for the Whites.

That said, Jokanovic is still taking it game by game, but admits Cardiff City will have to make a mistake for Fulham to nip in and get second.

When asked if the side were still aiming for Play-offs, Jokanovic said: "No, no, we are playing to win the games.

"It's not a question about looking so forward and backwards, we need to play seven games and have chance to win 21 points.

"Immediately today, we have one challenge, one fight for three points and we are fighting on Tuesday to win three points and win the game against Leeds.

"We are not thinking about future, we are not preparing entirely for the Play-offs, it's not in our hands to fight for second, we must do what's in our hands but it depends on the other teams.

"Everything is in the hands of Cardiff, they must make mistake and we are going to try make our job."

It's looking like play-offs or bust for Fulham now, with the gap to second showing no signs of getting any smaller, but Jokanovic has stated he doesn't look at the promotion race in that way.

He added: "I am not thinking in this way.

(Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

"I try to explain to you before, next game is another challenge for three points and we must prepare ourselves for next game.

"This team has seven points ahead of us and one game less.

"We are completely relaxed, enjoying our football and we cannot lose anything, only Cardiff or Wolves can lose something.

"They have everything in the pocket and that's it, if they help us we will try be ready for catching this present."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.