Fulham loanee Aleksandar Mitrovic could be set for a frantic summer after reports of yet more interest in his service.

According to Italian outlet calciomercato.com the Newcastle striker is being targeted by West Ham, Crystal Palace and Burnley for a move at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old striker has been in prolific form since arriving at Craven Cottage, scoring 10 goals in 12 starts to propel the Whites into third in the Championship.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side will certainly be keen to make a move for the Serbian striker, but Fulham's interest will undoubtedly depend on whether they can secure promotion to the top flight.

The Chronicle have reported that Rafa Benitez is determined to bring a proven Premier League striker to Newcastle, and if he achieves his target, it could open the door for Mitrovic to make a move.

However a move isn't likely to happen until after the World Cup, with the Magpies expecting to see his value rise if he impresses for Serbia in Russia.

