Fulham defender Denis Odoi has heaped praise on Aleksandar Mitrovic after he guided the team to victory against Preston.

The striker, who is currently on loan from Newcastle, scored a brace to see the Cottagers secure a 2-1 victory at Deepdale; a result which has further strengthened the side's promotion hopes.

Speaking after the game, Odoi was full of praise for the Serbian striker, saying he brings something a little different to the Fulham team.

He said: "He's been a great asset for us, I think he is perhaps the striker we didn't have yet.

“He's physically strong with the defender at his back and I think first half it was difficult for him because the two centre backs were playing really well.

“I know him from Belgium and in the 18-yard box he is just lethal.”

He added: “It's the type of striker we didn't have yet.

“It gives us a player to play and we can push up, and he plays very well and we can make runners and on the crosses too, coming in front of his man he is very strong too.

“I play against him in training and I have my way of defending against him – I don't think you need to have too much contact with him because if you stick against him he's just going to use you as a training pole.

“You just need to keep your distance.”

