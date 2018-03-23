The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham may have planning permission for to redevelop the Riverside Stand but if they want to fill it the club will have to get back into the Premier League, data suggests.

The impressive development will add another 3,961 seats to the capacity of Craven Cottage.

If the club aren’t back in the Premier League when the stands open though then a lot of those extra seats might be empty.

Fulham have only reached 90% of capacity in nine out of 101 home matches in all competitions since they were relegated in 2014.

That’s just 9% of games.

They’ve also only reached 95% or more of capacity on three occasions in that time.

It was a different story when the club were in the top flight though.

Craven Cottage was 90% or more full in 18 out of 22 matches in 2013/14.

That’s 82% of all games.

They surpassed 95% capacity on 16 occasions in total and hit 99% or 100% 12 times.

Season | Games | Games with at least 90% capacity

2013/14 | 22 | 18

2014/15 | 27 | 1

2015/16 | 25 | 0

2016/17 | 28 | 5

2017/18 | 21 | 3

