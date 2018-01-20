Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Martin Samuelsen is set to make his Burton Albion bow when they visit Craven Cottage today.

The 20-year-old winger is highly regarded at West Ham and has been sent out to the Championship side to get some valuable first team experience.

And he is set to make his debut against Fulham this afternoon.

The Brewers will be missing Will Miller after he was ruled out for the season with a knee injury, but Whites boss Slavisa Jokanovic is wary of the threat the new Hammers loanee will pose.

He said: "I expect he will start the game as they've lost Will Miller. Now without this player, it's this new guy from West Ham and he can be player that they don't need to change the team so much.

"He is a player who can play on the right wing immediately. He's a talented young man, he's shown great skill with goals, he's a good player one against one, a good player with the ball, but we have enough information about him and we will inform the players about all the team."

