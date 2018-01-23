Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On-loan Fulham man Elijah Adebayo has described his first taste of the Football League as a mental and physical step up from the U23s.

The 20-year-old bagged his first goal for the Robins and his first in the Football League in their 3-2 loss to Mansfield on Saturday, slotting home the second for Cheltenham.

Academy Director Huw Jennings previously spoke about how he felt the loan move would introduce Adebayo to all the emotions of the professional senior game , and the striker admitted that the spell away from the Cottage was a massive learning curve for him.

Speaking to our colleagues at Gloucestershire Live , he said: "The Mansfield game was bittersweet for me, it was nice to score a goal, but it would have been even better if that was the winner or we got more for three points.

“I just want to kick on, take every game on its merits and push myself for Cheltenham. I always want to be scoring goals.

“This is my first Football League loan and it is a massive learning curve for me,” he added.

“It’s mentally and physically a step up for me and these next four or five months will be really good for me. I will be tested every week.”

