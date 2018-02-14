Welcome to another of our Fulham webchat!

This week marks the start of an extremely tough month for the Whites as they face six sides who are also vying for promotion, starting with the league's form side Aston Villa coming to visit the Cottage on Saturday.

Fulham made it nine unbeaten with a draw against Bolton last Saturday, while Tom Cairney made a return to the squad having missed the past two games with injury amidst speculation over his future.

We'll be starting at 12pm, but you can get your questions in using the form below ahead of kick off.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .