Happy Deadline Day eve everyone and welcome to another Fulham webchat.

There's still only been one incoming so far at the Cottager, with Matt Targett signing on loan from Southampton before making his debut in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Barnsley.

Tom Cairney is a name on everyone's lips still, after he missed the trip to Yorkshire, especially with West Ham sniffing around, but so far there's been no joy for the east Londoners.

We're hosting our Tuesday lunchtime chat from 12pm, but you can get your questions in now using the form below and ask our Fulham reporter, Ryan O'Donovan, anything that is on your mind regarding the club.

