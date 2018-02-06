Welcome to our Tuesday Fulham webchat!
It's the week after the transfer window and Fulham are up to fifth in the Championship after another victory, this time a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.
That's made it five in five for the Cottagers, and up next is Bolton Wanderers at the Macron, who beat sixth placed Bristol City under the lights on Friday.
It will be another test of the side's promotion credentials as they come up against a team fighting for their lives at the bottom, before a run of six games see them take on nearly all of the league's top teams.
The way the side are playing, automatic promotion may well be on the cards - we discuss all that in our latest webchat right here.
We'll start at 12pm, but you can get your questions in using the form below ahead of kick off.
Key Events
Are either goalkeeper good enough for the Premier League?
Tony has asked: Are either of our goalkeepers good enough if we get promoted? We’ve been lucky with goalkeepers like Van Der Saar and Schwarzer who made up for some dodgy defence at times
I don’t think they are, unfortunately.
I think that department will be one the club look to strengthen in in the summer, there’s not much between Button and Bettinelli, and while I think they’re both good keepers, I don’t think they’re at the level required for the Premier League.
Ojo and Fonte limited game time?
Jake: Will the likes of Ojo and Fonte only have limited game time now as we have 8 attackers for only 3 positions??
They could do, but Jokanovic is a big fan of both players and will look to fit them both into the side.
Fonte brings something different to the team that the other attackers don’t have - he’s very intelligent and Jokanovic likes that, whereas Ojo is also highly regarded.
Any chance of making loans permanent?
Liam has also asked: Thanks for that Ryan. Was also wondering if we had a chance of making any of our loan stars perm at the end of the season?
The club definitely want to make Oliver Norwood permanentnt, while Jokanovic wanted to make Kalas and Piazon permanents last summer.
The latter two will be very costly after signing their new deals so that remains to be seen, but it’s certainly possible.
Will any youngsters play this season?
Simon has asked/said: Do you think any of our youngsters I’ll play this season
I see Man City playing five teenagers so far Chelsea playing Hudson Odoi and Ampadu and many others in the Prem
We have players as good if not better but they don’t seem to get the chance
Matt O’Riley is as good if not better yet I don’t see him in the match day squad and it appears we turned down the chance to give him a loan to Levante
Tayo Edun seems to have been dropped and also not gone on loan
I think we will lose these players if they don’t get the opportunity
Dennis Adeniran left because if this
What do you think?
Hey Simon,
All of what you say is fair, although you have to remember the players you mention are very young, O’Riley is 17 and Edun is 19.
They train with the first team every day and travel with them on matchdays and are included in everything the first team does, giving them that crucial exposure.
The problem the side have at the moment is that they’re winning games and are challenging for promotion.
City the other day named only six subs instead of giving the youngster a go, while Chelsea are so far behind in the league that blooding those youngsters won’t have any adverse affect.
I’m a big believer in giving youth a chance, but Jokanovic has done that and I believe Fulham are one of the best clubs for having a pathway from youth team to the first team.
I spoke to Huw Jennings, the club’s Academy Director about this last month, you can read it here, it might give you more of a insight into youth policy at Fulham.
Any news on the Riverside?
Liam has asked: Any news on the redevelopment situation?
Nothing at the moment - the club have put in the planning application and are waiting for a date for when Hammermsith and Fulham’s planning council will meet about it.
We’re probably looking at March for the next update, but these things can change at a whim’s notice with councils.
What will the score be?
Mike has asked: What do you think the score will be on Saturday. Im a Bolton fan and i know we have a very tough game on our hands .
Hey Mike, thanks for joining us!
I agree, it will be a tough game for both teams, but I think Fulham will win 3-1 - I think the early stages will be very competitive but Fulham will start to up it in the final quarter of the game.
Hopefully it’s a good game !
How important can Mitrovic need?
Pete has said: How important do you see Mitrovic being between now and the end of the season? And do you think he will be starting games anytime soon?
He can be very important - on Saturday he would win the ball, play in Fulham’s creative players and then bust a gut to get into scoring positions.
That’s something we haven’t seen at Fulham - an out and out striker that wants to get into the box and onto the end of crosses, that will be provided by Fredericks and now Targett.
I reckon we’ll see Mitrovic starting games in a few weeks.
Who will lose their place?
James has added another question: Conversely, who will lose their place in the squad?
A really good question, and a problem that I’m glad I don’t have to solve.
We know one of the six loanees will miss out, and at the moment that would Ojo with his injury.
Elsewhere, it’s hard to pick who exactly would miss out, but with Cairney’s injury he’s the automatic spot.
Bolton going to pump Fulham?
Liam has said: Bolton are going to pump you 3-0
Thanks for reading Liam, I’m not sure your statement is correct, they can’t physically pump me because I’m neither a football team, nor playing for Fulham, but thanks all the same!
Fulham's biggest rivals for second spot?
Tim has asked: Who do you think are Fulham’s biggest rivals for the second automatic promotion spot, assuming that Wolves do go on and win the league? And why?
I think Derby and Villa for sure.
Cardiff had a sticky patch but I think Derby and Villa are better teams than Neil Warnock’s, and are on a great run of form at the moment.
They’re both good sides, with good players who are ticking just at the right time, like Fulham.
Those games in a couple of weeks are going to be fantastic fixtures for sure.
Who will be the odd man out of the three acquisitions?
James has asked: Who will be the odd men out after the acquisitions of Targett, Christie and Mitrovic?
At the moment, you’re probably looking at Christie.
Targett has commandeered the left back spot, while Mitrovic adds quality up front.
Christie, meanwhile, is a right back and won’t be taking Fredericks’ place any time soon.
I think Christie’s signing was more that he was available for a good price, as well as planning for the future - Fredericks could well be off in the summer and Fulham have a ready made replacement in Christie there, ready to slot straight into the side.
Eventually, I think the Irishman will be a good signing (I am a tad biased though!)
Could Kamara get lost in the shuffle?
Russ has asked: Is it possible that Aboubakar Kamara could get lost in the shuffle now with the addition of Mitrovic? He seems like a confidence player so I am concerned that his minutes will be decreased. Your thoughts?
Hey Russ,
It’s certainly possible, but Kamara adds something that no other player at Fulham can add to the team.
His sheer pace is a threat in itself, and while Kamara is young and has his ups and downs, I think there will be certain situations that call out for a pacey and strong striker, as opposed to one like Fonte or one like Mitrovic.
All three bring different qualities to the team - something Fulham need if they’re going for promotion.
What do you think of Matt Targett?
Jane has asked: What do you think of Matt Targett?
I was very impressed with the youngster on Saturday and thought he added quality to the side.
People have moaned all season that Fulham miss Scott Malone, and while I don’t agree they miss Malone personally, they did miss a left back that can play in the style that Jokanovic wants them to.
Targett can, however, and he played most of the Nottingham game as a winger rather than a full back.
He oozed Premier League quality, and his first touch deliveries were something we haven’t seen at Fulham for a while.
I think he may well be the best signing Fulham have made all season.
What kind of game are you expecting at Bolton?
Sammy has asked: What kind of game do you expect at Bolton?
Fulham will have to work hard once again in order to come home with the three points.
Bolton are coming into it on the back of a clean sheet against Bristol and will look to be solid defensively once again against a dominant Fulham.
However, it’s that dominant style of play that will help Fulham here, like it has done all January - the relentlessness of Fulham’s style will give them the advantage going into the end of the game.
Was Jokanovic satisfied with work done by recruitment team
Jefferson has said: After showing all his dissatisfaction with the transfer policy of the club, Jokanovic was satisfied with the work done by Tony Khan and your staff in this transfer window?
He was - they added a left back, which he wanted after showing he wasn’t happy with Rafa Soares , also allowing him to play Ryan Sessegnon further forward.
They also added a striker, something he’s craved for for a while, and add to it it was a striker that Jokanovic has rated for a long time, it makes it a whole lot better for Jokanovic.
There’s also Cyrus Christie, who adds quality to the back line and gives cover should Ryan Fredericks move on in the summer.
When I spoke to him last week, he was very happy about the work done, even praising Tony Khan.
Are Fulham prime candidates for automatic promotion?
Dave has asked: Are Fulham prime candidates for automatic promotion?
At the moment, they have to be, along with Villa and Derby.
All three clubs are in stunning form and you have to think it will be between those three for the final automatic spot.
I think it will most likely be Derby or Villa that go up automatically, but if Fulham beat both of them in that run of six/seven games where they face everyone around them, who knows what might happen.
Were the rumours about Freeman true?
Joel has asked: Were the rumours true that Fulham were lining up a move for Luke Freeman if Cairney left for West Ham?
Hello Joel.
Not really, Fulham were adamant they were never going to lose Tom Cairney, or indeed any of their first team players, so finding a replacement was never high on their list.
The club certainly know about Freeman, as do all the clubs in the Championship, he’s a quality player and would be a great signing for anyone, but Fulham were never going to make a bid for the former Bristol man.
Improvement in relationship between Slav and Tony Khan?
Tony has asked: Has there been an improvement in the relationship between the manager and the Tony Khan sports analytics team? If so will it last?
It certainly looks that way.
I don’t think the problem was ever really between Jokanovic and Tony Khan, I think it was more to do with Craig Kline and he’s long gone.
The players brought in seem to point to a new data system from James Lovell, with all three having English football experience, and Jokanovic was and is extremely happy with them.
If the players brought in during the summer are of the same calibre, I see no reason why the relationship won’t last.
Will Sessegnon stay if Fulham win promotion?
Phil has asked: Will Ryan Sessegnon stay at Fulham if they win promotion to the Premier League
Good question.
I think so, at 17 he’s got a lot of time in his career to go onto the big clubs.
As a Fulham local lad, what would be better than playing Premier League football than with your boyhood club?
He’s mature for his age, so I think he’d probably stay if they did get promoted.
Will Mitrovic start?
Sam has asked: Will Aleksandar Mitrovic start the game this weekend? Or will Slavisa continue with a winning team?
I don’t think Mitrovic will start this weekend if I’m honest - Jokanovic said after the game on Saturday that he isn’t matchfit yet and it may take some weeks for him before he’s 100%.
Like you said, there’s no need to change a winning team so I think Jokanovic will carry on with the pretty much the same XI.
First question is about Cairney
Let’s get started - our first question is about Cairney.
Chris has asked : Is Tom Cairney likely to return for the Bolton match? This injury has been around six months now and very worrying.
Hey Chris.
He’s back at training now after heading abroad for some more rehab on his knee, whether or not he’ll be ready for the Bolton match is another matter.
The way I see it, the team aren’t missing him at the moment, so it’s better for him to take his time and recover fully than be rushed back into the team.
It is worrying though, I agree.
