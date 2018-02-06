Welcome to our Tuesday Fulham webchat!

It's the week after the transfer window and Fulham are up to fifth in the Championship after another victory, this time a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

That's made it five in five for the Cottagers, and up next is Bolton Wanderers at the Macron, who beat sixth placed Bristol City under the lights on Friday.

It will be another test of the side's promotion credentials as they come up against a team fighting for their lives at the bottom, before a run of six games see them take on nearly all of the league's top teams.

The way the side are playing, automatic promotion may well be on the cards - we discuss all that in our latest webchat right here.

We'll start at 12pm, but you can get your questions in using the form below ahead of kick off.

