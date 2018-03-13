It's now been 15 games since Fulham last lost and the side are definitely looking at whether or not automatic promotion is really on.
Only five points separate the side from Cardiff City in second, although the Bluebirds have a game in hand, but it's the form the team are in that has people talking about second.
With Aleksandar Mitrovic on fire and the team winning games against all those around them, it is look possible they may actually get automatics instead of the Play-offs.
We'll discuss all that and more right here, so get your questions in for a 12pm kick off using the form below and we'll do our best to answer them.
Thanks for joining us today! We'll be back next week with another edition, meanwhile keep an eye on GWL for all the latest Fulham news ahead of the derby!
Prediction for the weekend?
Harry asks: What’s your prediction for the weekend?
I think QPR will find the going tough against Fulham, but the Whites have to be careful not to underestimate their opponents.
I’ll go for a 3-0 Fulham win I think.
What is the run of form down to?
Peter asks: What do you put this incredible run of form down to?
Confidence, the fact everyone knows their roles and fitness.
The style that the side play needs everyone to be extremely fit - something I don’t think they had until midway through the season.
They also seem well balanced with the additions of Targett and Mitrovic whilst not looking too reliant on Cairney.
Is Slav off if Fulham aren't promoted
Tony: Is Slav off if Fulham don’t get promoted?
I don’t necessarily think so , although he would like to one day go back to Spain to coach.
I don’t see him taking an English job in all honesty, so the only reason I’d see him leaving.
Are Wolves bottling it?
Linda has asked: A few weeks ago it was a one-horse race for the title, are Wolves bottling it?
I wouldn’t say so, I think they’ve just taken their foot off the gas a little bit seeing as the title seemed to have been wrapped up.
Maybe a little bit of complacency has crept into the side, but I still think they’ll win the league.
Why hasn't it worked out for Steven Sessegnon just yet?
Oliver: Ryan Sessegnon has had a flying start to his career, how come it’s not worked out quite as well for Steven?
You have to remember, Steven had that horrible injury when him and Ryan were playing for England that ruled him out while Ryan continued his development.
An injury at that age is a big thing, so to come back and play like he has been for the U18s and U23s is real testament to him.
I think Steven’s time will come, he’s just had to be a bit more patient than Ryan, who was in the right place at the right time.
Too soon for an England call-up for Sess?
Stephen asks: Is it too soon for Sessegnon to be called up for England?
I don’t think so - the old saying is if you’re good enough, you’re old enough and that rings true with Sessegnon.
There’s a distinct lack of left sided players that are in form at the moment, but Sessegnon is one of those so I see absolutely no reason why he shouldn’t get a call-up.
The fact he hasn’t played top flight footie shouldn’t matter - he is in form at the moment and he’ll play well whatever situation you put him in.
Southampton and Targett?
The lads from the Fulhamish Podcast have asked: Would Southampton getting relegated be a help or a hindrance to any possible hopes of signing Matt Targett on a permanent deal? Obviously if we go up and they go down it would be good for him to go back to the Premier League as a starter, but either way, Southampton may well look to bring him back as part of the first team squad given how well he’s performed at Championship level and because Bertrand would almost certainly leave?
Hello lads,
I think you could probably look at it both ways - Southampton getting relegated and Fulham going up would put them in a good position, but it would depend on whether they could meet the Saint’s estimation of Targett and whether he’d want to leave his boyhood club.
Of course, with Bertrand on his way out, that gives Targett a place in the side and he will almost certainly start, like you say, because he’s been one of the standout performers for me since signing.
I think the Saints will be looking at bringing him back for the summer regardless - the new manager will want to get a look at all his players and see whether they fit into his plans, but should Fulham go up that might mean he’s more likely to let Targett leave.
What team will give Fulham their most difficult moment?
Sam has asked: What team will provide Fulham with difficult moment before the end of season?
Can they overcome tough situations to go unbeaten?
I think you have to look at the two London derbies with Brentford and Millwall as being their toughest tests - both are good sides and will provide Fulham with a lot of difficulties.
There’s also the trip to Norwich - they’ve been inconsistent to say the least but on their day they are a very good side.
Chances of Mitrovic joining permanently?
Sam has asked: What are the chances on Mitrovic joining permanently in the summer
It all depends on what Benitez wants to do with him in the summer - if he impresses enough on this loan move then he may well be back at Newcastle.
I think they’re quite honestly, but Fulham will need to get promoted to keep hold of him.
Mitrovic likes it at Fulham, he’s scoring goals and gets on well with Jokanovic, so it’s not impossible.
Will the side need a full revamp next summer?
Jon has asked: With promotion seemingly on the cards and a number of loan signings in the current squad, do you think the club would turn to the youth squad for players for the EPL or will it be a full revamp of the squad to try and stay up. Basically is it a worry to have so many loan signings leaving in a summer and costs to buy these players permanently will surely go up?
Hey Jon,
I think a big revamp is on the cards in the summer whatever happens. If the side don’t go up, I can see a number of players leaving unfortunately, as well as the six loanees.
If Fulham do go up, you’re losing the six loanees too, but there’s more of a chance they can sign on permanent deals if they’re playing Premier League football.
I wouldn’t turn to youth for the Premier League , there’s some good players coming through but there’s no way they’re ready for Premier League football yet
Which loanee will miss out?
Trevor has asked: Which loan player do you think will miss out this weekend?
I’m not sure to be honest - if Kalas is fit he’ll be back into the side, whether that be in the XI or on the subs bench.
That means it looks likely either Ojo or Piazon will miss out for me.
Who is QPR's biggest threat?
Ian asks: Who is QPR’s biggest threat? Could any of them get into the Fulham side?
I think Smith will cause a few problems on Saturday with his physical presence, but if there’s one player I’d have to pick out it’d be Luke Freeman - I think he’s a fantastic player.
Alex Smithies would also do a job in goal for Jokanovic’s side too.
Anddddd we're off!
Alex asks: Who is Fulham’s most important player to stay fit for the rest of the season?
Hi Alex.
This is a tough one - there’s so many important players in the squad at the moment, but it has to be Mitrovic.
His goals are really thrusting Fulham towards those automatic spots and he adds a completely different dimension to the side that teams seem unable to cope with.
If it wasn’t him, then maybe Kevin McDonald or Tim Ream - the pair of them are so important to the side.
