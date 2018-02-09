Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you were to show people a picture of a football pitch and to point which area they thought Fulham were strongest in, most would move their finger to the middle of it.

Fulham's midfield has been a Holy Trinity of sorts for the past two seasons, with whatever trio of players Slavisa Jokanovic picks becoming the engine and creativity of the side.

Tom Cairney, Stefan Johansen and now Oliver Norwood have all been part of that trinity, but the one constant force in the midfield powerhouse is Kevin McDonald - Fulham's shield.

The 29-year-old has been an ever-present in the Craven Cottage midfield since joining from Wolves in 2016, being named vice-captain of the club as they look for a route back into the big time of the Premier League.

He might not get the goals (although he made sure to mention that overhead kick he put away against Barnsley) or the plaudits, but he doesn't mind being the unsung hero of the Cottagers' promotion charge.

"I don’t mind that," he says, "I’ve never been one that is going to bang in ten goals a season, that’s life - it’s never been me and it never will be but I try to set myself targets to get a few goals per season.

"Put it this way, if TC (Cairney), Stef (Johansen) and Ollie (Norwood) get ten goals each, they don’t need me to get ten, they’ve got the strikers as well so I'm happy to chip in whenever, whether it’s an overhead kick on the line or whatever, it’s one of them.

"I don’t mind being the so-called unsung hero, I’m there to do a job for my team and want to do well for myself and the team.

"The centre of the pitch is a massive part of any team and I think if we control the tempo of the games and we win that battle first it gives the others confidence to go and do their thing.

"We’ve got a really good mixture of players in that midfield three/four just now as it is, you’ve got Ollie whose brought a bit of everything, he’s a mix between me, TC and Stef and he’s got it all between him.

"I think it generally gives the team a platform to play and that’s the main thing."

And it's not a bad team - five wins on the bounce, six wins in a row at home and fifth in the Championship, Fulham are finally starting to live up to the pre-season hype that saw many name them as promotion favourites.

But rewind back to November, and a slow start and a winless October had seen them drop to 16th in the league table, well off the Play-off hunt and looking nervously over their shoulders at the wrong end of the table.

It has similarities to last season, where The Cottagers didn't spark into life until the second half of the campaign, but although the Scotsman can't figure out why it takes so long for them to get going, he'd rather they be a team that finishes strong, rather than one that starts well and drops away.

"I’m sure there’s a reason for it but I’m not too sure, it was exactly the same as last season and I think it takes us time to get going but you can’t really use that as an excuse if you ask me.

"It’s football, you don’t get time to get going, you have pre-season and then that’s you for 46 games.

"I would think that it seems to be one of those things, I’m sure other teams start good and finish bad, I’m sure that happens but it seems to me that I’d rather it worked this way - I’d rather start slow but finish off really good so hopefully it continues."

One person who didn't have the best of starts to the season was one of McDonald's midfield partners, Johansen.

Having ended the season in fine form, arguably looking like a Premier League player, the former Celtic man struggled to hit those heights in the first half of the season, often fading in games and even finding himself as a false nine.

It's not a position the fans felt was best for him nor the team, but McDonald thinks Johansen found himself there as a result of circumstance and has backed the Norway captain to be a big player for Fulham in the final few months.

He added: "I think the false nine was due to the manager not being too sure what way to set up the team, so I think Stefan was put there just as a temporary thing, I don’t think anyone had a long term plan for him to play there.

"He’s back in a position where he should be and he’s really starting to find a bit of form, he’s not scored as many goals this season, but there’s still plenty of time left and he’ll be a massive player for us for the last few games."

