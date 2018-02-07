Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kevin McDonald and Ryan Sessegnon have been named in the WhoScored? Championship team of the month for January.

Fulham's 17-year-old, who has been named at left back in the team of the month, gets into the side with his rating of 8.4, while McDonald is one of the central midfielders with a rating of 7.9.

Fulham won all of their games in January, with Sessegnon scoring six goals in four games - here's what WhoScored? had to say about the pair:

Sessegnon - "If 17-year-old Sessegnon was on the radar of a number of clubs before the turn of the year, it's fair to say that number will have multiplied following a sensational month.

"Adapting to play at left-back or on the left wing, the Fulham academy graduate carried on his knack of being in goalscoring positions regardless of his position, scoring at least two more goals (six) than any other Championship player last month."

McDonald - " An unsung hero for free-flowing Fulham given the attacking talents around him, 29-year-old McDonald does much of the dirty work that allows Slavisa Jokanovic's side to perform.

"The Scot got in on the act last month with his first goal of the season and was key to the Cottagers' winning start to the year, with the side conceding just once across his three appearances."

Here's who else made the team:

GK - Wildsmith (Sheffield Wednesday)

RB - Ecuele Manga (Cardiff)

CB - Davies (Derby)

CB - Ayala (Middlesbrough)

LB - Sessegnon (Fulham)

RW - Snodgrass (Aston Villa)

CM - Maddison (Norwich)

CM - McDonald (Fulham)

RW - Traore (Middlesbrough)

FW - Morison (Millwall)

FW - Gallagher (Birmingham)

