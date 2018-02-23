The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham hosted more away fans at their ground than any other Championship club last season.

A massive 60,685 away supporters came to watch league matches at Craven Cottage in 2016/17.

That’s enough to fill the ground more than twice over and more than 11,000 more travelling fans than any other club in the division.

With tickets costing visiting fans between £20 and £30 according to the BBC Price of Football study it means that Fulham will have brought in between £1.2m and £1.8m from sales of tickets to away fans.

No Championship club sold anywhere near as many away tickets as Fulham did last season - Aston Villa sold the next most with 49,528.

They’re followed by Newcastle with 47,161, Blackburn with 44,806 and Barnsley with 44,458.

Club: Away supporters visited club

Fulham: 60,685

Aston Villa: 49,528

Newcastle: 47,161

Blackburn: 44,806

Barnsley: 44,548

Reading: 43,996

Preston: 41,915

QPR: 41,244

Derby: 38,563

Wigan: 37,576

Rotherham: 37,471

Birmingham: 34,242

Burton Albion: 33,429

Sheff Wed: 32,424

Wolves: 31,940

Bristol City: 31,516

Nottm Forest: 31,377

Brentford: 30,345

Brighton: 29,031

Huddersfield: 28,581

Cardiff: 24,415

Norwich: 24,082

Leeds: 23,833

Ipswich: 18,904

Club: Earned from away fans (if all tickets sold at cheapest price)

Aston Villa: £1,238,200

Fulham: £1,213,700

QPR: £1,154,832

Newcastle: £1,131,864

Barnsley: £1,024,604

Preston: £1,005,960

Blackburn: £985,732

Wolves: £958,200

Reading: £879,920

Rotherham: £861,833

Leeds: £834,155

Bristol City: £787,900

Wigan: £751,520

Brighton: £725,775

Derby: £678,709

Burton Albion: £668,580

Sheff Wed: £648,480

Brentford: £606,900

Huddersfield: £571,620

Nottm Forest: £564,786

Cardiff: £537,130

Birmingham: £513,630

Norwich: £481,640

Ipswich: £189,040

