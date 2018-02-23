Fulham hosted more away fans at their ground than any other Championship club last season.
A massive 60,685 away supporters came to watch league matches at Craven Cottage in 2016/17.
That’s enough to fill the ground more than twice over and more than 11,000 more travelling fans than any other club in the division.
With tickets costing visiting fans between £20 and £30 according to the BBC Price of Football study it means that Fulham will have brought in between £1.2m and £1.8m from sales of tickets to away fans.
No Championship club sold anywhere near as many away tickets as Fulham did last season - Aston Villa sold the next most with 49,528.
They’re followed by Newcastle with 47,161, Blackburn with 44,806 and Barnsley with 44,458.
Club: Away supporters visited club
Fulham: 60,685
Aston Villa: 49,528
Newcastle: 47,161
Blackburn: 44,806
Barnsley: 44,548
Reading: 43,996
Preston: 41,915
QPR: 41,244
Derby: 38,563
Wigan: 37,576
Rotherham: 37,471
Birmingham: 34,242
Burton Albion: 33,429
Sheff Wed: 32,424
Wolves: 31,940
Bristol City: 31,516
Nottm Forest: 31,377
Brentford: 30,345
Brighton: 29,031
Huddersfield: 28,581
Cardiff: 24,415
Norwich: 24,082
Leeds: 23,833
Ipswich: 18,904
Club: Earned from away fans (if all tickets sold at cheapest price)
Aston Villa: £1,238,200
Fulham: £1,213,700
QPR: £1,154,832
Newcastle: £1,131,864
Barnsley: £1,024,604
Preston: £1,005,960
Blackburn: £985,732
Wolves: £958,200
Reading: £879,920
Rotherham: £861,833
Leeds: £834,155
Bristol City: £787,900
Wigan: £751,520
Brighton: £725,775
Derby: £678,709
Burton Albion: £668,580
Sheff Wed: £648,480
Brentford: £606,900
Huddersfield: £571,620
Nottm Forest: £564,786
Cardiff: £537,130
Birmingham: £513,630
Norwich: £481,640
Ipswich: £189,040
Is Fulham the most away fans a good or bad thing?
0+ VOTES SO FAR
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .