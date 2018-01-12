The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham have hit the woodwork more often than any other club in the Championship this season.

The Cottagers have hit the goal frame 12 times in league games in 2017/18 according to Opta figures.

That puts them just ahead of Norwich who have struck the woodwork 11 times so far.

Hull and Sheffield United have the next worst records with 10 times each followed by Brentford with nine.

Slavisa Jokanovic has made a lot of the side's inability to show a clinical side, with Fulham having had a diverse set of players hitting the post or crossbar with 11 different players to date.

Three Championship players have hit the woodwork three times the season - the most of any player in the division - Harvey Barnes, Nico Yennaris and Samuel Saiz.

