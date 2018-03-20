Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 2-2 draw against QPR ensured Slavisa Jokanovic's Fulham made club history by going 16 games unbeaten in the league - a run that has stretched all the way back to December 16.

Their last loss came against Sunderland in that 1-0 loss up at the Stadium of Light, which was the Black Cats first win at home in a year.

Play-offs and flirtation with the automatic spots looked a long way off their, but 12 wins and four draws later Fulham are comfortably in the top six and seven points off Cardiff City in the automatic spots.

It has been a sensational run, and we've taken a look back at just how Fulham made history, scoring 39 goals in those 16 unbeaten games.

Here's how they did it:

Time Line Fulham's 16 game unbeaten run Fulham 2-1 Barnsley The first of Fulham's wins came at home to Barnsley, where Sheyi Ojo gave the Whites victory after Tom Bradshaw had equalised 14 minutes after Floyd Ayite's opener. Fulham 4-2 Cardiff City Wales beckoned and a brilliant attacking display ensured Fulham returned home with three points. Tim Ream, Ayite, Ryan Sessegnon and Stefan Johansen all hit the target as the Whites beat third placed Cardiff. Fulham 2-2 Hull City It looked like it was going to be another dismal performance from Fulham, who went two goals down before the break. But a double Aboubakar Kamara strike ensured they left with a point. Fulham 4-1 Ipswich The first game of 2018 saw Fulham grind it out against Ipswich, but four goals in six minutes from Sessegnon and Kamara meant the home side eventually ran riot against ten-man Ipswich. Fulham 1-0 Middlesbrough A last-minute Oliver Norwood penalty ensured Fulham left the north east with another three points as they beat Middlesbrough 1-0. It could be said that this was where the side started to believe play-offs was really on. Fulham 6-0 Burton The biggest win of the run came at the Cottage as Fulham absolutely thumped Burton 6-0. Two Rui Fonte strikers, two Sessegnon hits and goals from Lucas Piazon and Kamara ensured it was a rout for the Cottagers. Fulham 3-1 Barnsley If Burton was a rout, Barnsley was the complete opposite. Two stoppage time goals gave Fulham three points after Liam Lindsay gave the hosts the lead, but Kevin McDonald and another two Sessegnon goals made sure the run continued. Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest Aitor Karanka brought his Forest side to the Cottage, and left with nothing. Piazon and Johansen both scored to ensured the Spaniard's new-look side went home empty handed. Fulham 1-1 Bolton A trip to the freezing cold Macron was next, and although Fulham didn't really click all afternoon, they left with another point. Matt Targett scored his first Fulham goal but a sublime Adam le Fondre effort rescued a point for Bolton. Fulham 2-0 Aston Villa The Whites embarked on their 'big six' set of fixtures and toppled Villa at the Cottage. Sessegnon scored again while Ayite also netted a wonderful 40-yard goal to ensure Fulham made up space on their rivals. Fulham 1-1 Bristol City Up next was Bristol City, and Fulham came through a right battle at Ashton Gate with Aleksandar Mitrovic netting for the away side. Bobby Reid equalised but it was now 11 unbeaten for Fulham. Fulham 2-0 Wolves The league leaders were next to get a humbling at the hands of Fulham as they beat Wolves 2-0. Sessegnon and Mitrovic hit the back of the net to make it 12 games unbeaten. Fulham 2-1 Derby A trip to a frozen Pride Park was next up for Fulham, but it was soon warmed up by Mitrovic, who scored again, while Sessegnon also hit the back of the net for Jokanovic's side. Tom Huddlestone made it nervy but it was a good win in the end for Fulham. Fulham 3-0 Sheffield United A routine win at the Cottage came in the shape of Sheffield United as Mitrovic bagged a brace, while Tom Cairney got his first goal since 2017 for the Cottages. Fulham 2-1 Preston The weather may have been cold, but Mitrovic was on fire. Another two goals from the Serbian ensured Fulham came away from a right battle with Preston with all three points after it looked like Sean Maguire had secured a point. Fulham 2-2 QPR The record fell against QPR - but not in the way Fulham will have hoped. Cairney and Piazon had given the side a 2-0 lead and looked comfortable, but a Luongo strike on the stroke of the half changed the game. Pawel Wszolek equalised for QPR in the second half - but it made it 16 unbeaten for Fulham.

