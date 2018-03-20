Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham have been granted planning permission for the redevelopment of the Riverside Stand at Craven Cottage.

Hammersmith and Fulham council approved the plans at their planning committee on Tuesday March 20, which will see the existing stand demolished and replaced by a new two-tier stand that will increase the capacity to just under 29,000.

The Club’s previous Riverside Stand design received planning permission in 2013 and this enhanced scheme also incorporates the opening of the riverside walk from Putney to Hammersmith, an aspect of the approved design and a major benefit to the local area, in addition to improved facilities for users on both match and non-match days.

The new stand will increase the overall capacity of Craven Cottage and the main works are expected to commence in the Summer of 2019, with a full timeline of scheduled works announced in due course.

Fulham Football Club Chairman, Shahid Khan, said: "Our goal for a brighter future for Fulham Football Club, the neighbourhood, our borough and all of London is now at our doorstep. Tonight's news wouldn't be possible if not for supporters and local residents who believed in our vision, so I hope they will join us in celebrating what will be a new and important chapter in the history of Fulham and Craven Cottage. While there are too many people to thank, no one who helped to play a role in this process to date will ever be forgotten."

Fulham Football Club CEO, Alistair Mackintosh, added: “We are all delighted with the outcome of the decision this evening. Craven Cottage has been the home of Fulham Football Club since 1896 and it’s fantastic news for our supporters, our local community and everyone associated with the Club.

"Subject to fulfilling the necessary conditions, we are excited that plans to redevelop the Riverside Stand may proceed and improve facilities available throughout the year, helping to deliver our Chairman’s long-term vision of providing a world-class venue whilst safeguarding the Club’s future at Craven Cottage.

"We are grateful for the support, ideas, energy and inspiration of our Chairman, Mr Shahid Khan, in improving the design and bringing it to this point. Thank you also to the Fulham Supporters’ Trust for their assistance and all the supporters and staff who have commented on, provided ideas for, and backed the scheme in addition to the great work by everyone involved with the project.”

