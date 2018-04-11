Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic is determined his side will live in the moment and not look anywhere other than Brentford.

The Cottagers have undertaken a miraculous turnaround from being 17th in the league to second thanks to a miraculous 20-match unbeaten run.

The Serbian coach is not one to reflect on the past however, and won't even look ahead to Fulham's final three games until after they've met the Bees.

He said: "I am always thinking about short steps and this is where we are - where we are going to finish and looking back is not so important in this moment.

"What I trust, is that the past is not important. In the end this team tries to follow some kind of philosophy and some kind of preparation to compete, we do not look so far.

"You know, we are enjoying today, we had a good performance and got three new points and we need more steps. It is only one, one is ahead of us next Saturday and after this step there will be another and another.

"We don't need to think about Millwall, Sunderland or Birmingham because this is not under our control and we must wait for these games.

"Important game is what is ahead of us. Against a good team, a team that is fighting for the play-off.

"I am happy when a team is fighting for something and come to visit us at our home."

The former Watford manager also wouldn't be drawn on Fulham's battle for second with Cardiff but couldn't help put the pressure on the Bluebirds.

He said: "It's important, the situation is still not under our control, it will depend on Cardiff, they have one game more than what we've played.

"At the end, this is good situation that we find tonight but we are not thinking about position in this moment.

"We catch one target, we are guaranteed to play in the play-offs, in the future we must be ready for next step, next step is Brentford game and we must be ready to try be in our best level and win the game."

