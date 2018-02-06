Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What a February Fulham have ahead of them.

After a trip to Bolton on Saturday, they face three teams who are around them in the Championship table, with Aston Villa, one of the form sides in the league, coming to visit Craven Cottage.

There's also a visit to Bristol City, who are sixth in the division, followed by league leaders Wolves coming to west London in a game under the Sky lights. - it's worth noting that Fulham lost all three of the reverse ties.

That's four key fixtures as Slavisa Jokanovic's side look to continue their Play-off aspirations, and we've had a go at predicting how the games will go.

Bolton Wanderers, away, 10/02

The only game this month that sees Fulham face a team that isn't in the top six, but a tough game for the Cottagers nonetheless.

After beating Bristol in a 1-0 win on Friday night, Bolton will feel they can cause another upset when the high flying Cottagers come visiting on Saturday.

It's one where three points will make the next set of fixtures that little less daunting, and Fulham will be confident themselves of getting three points from the Macron.

Prediction: 3-1 Fulham win

Aston Villa, home, 17/02

What a game this will be.

Villa come to Craven Cottage with second place firmly in their sights, coupled with a great run of form that has seen Scott Hogan scoring goals for fun.

Both Fulham and Villa, at time of writing, are the form teams in the division and this has the makings of one of the matches of the season.

So long as Fulham don't lose, they'll see it as a good result.

Prediction: 1-1 draw

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

Bristol City, away, 21/02

Four days later and Fulham are at Ashton Gate to take on the destroyers of Manchester United, Bristol City.

Lee Johnson's side did a job on Fulham at the Cottage in the reverse fixture but I don't think that will repeat itself this time around - Fulham are a different team since then and have finally started to click.

It will be a tough task, Ashton Gate is a hard place to go but the style of play that Bristol play will suit this reinvigorated Fulham side.

Prediction: 2-1 Fulham win

(Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Wolves, home, 24/02

As if February wasn't hard enough, league leaders Wolves come to visit SW6 in the final game of the month in what will be the toughest test of the season.

The league leaders play some of the best football in the division, at times playing like Barcelona and are sure to be gracing the Premier League next season.

I can't see Fulham winning this one, despite the game being one of the best to watch this season.

Prediction: 2-1 Fulham loss

(Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

