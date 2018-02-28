Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's the London Football Awards tomorrow evening and it presents Fulham with another opportunity to mop up the gongs.

Last year, skipper Tom Cairney picked up the EFL Player of the Year award, beating off competition from Sone Aluko, Scott Hogan of Aston Villa, Alex Smithies of QPR and John Akinde of Barnet.

This year, Sessegnon is looking to take on the crown from his captain and keep the prize at Craven Cottage, while also adding the Young Player of the Year award to his name, and with 13 goals to his name in the league this season you wouldn't bet against him.

Meanwhile, Slavisa Jokanovic is up for the Manager of the Year award and he goes up against Emma Hayes of Chelsea Ladies, Roy Hodgson of Crystal Palace, Neil Harris of Millwall and Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham Hotspur.

After taking the Whites to the Play-offs last season and mounting a promotion charge this time around, losing just twice in the last 16 games, the Fulham head coach has to be considered amongst the front runners for the award.

For me, Sessegnon has to win the EFL Player of the Year award.

He was phenomenal in his breakout season last year and has gone from strength to strength in this campaign, banging in 13 goals whilst being linked with the likes of Spurs and Manchester United.

He's one of the key men to Jokanovic's plans at the Cottage and is a vital cog in the unstoppable machine that seems to be Fulham at the moment - having more of an impact on games and teams than any of the others nominated.

Add in his age to all he has achieved this year and you've got yourself your winner.

Speaking of his age, he goes up against Andreas Christensen of Chelsea, Ainsley Maitland-Niles of Arsenal, and Davinson Sanchez and Harry Winks of Spurs for the U23 gong.

Again, what Sessegnon has achieved in the last year gives him the edge over that category too, he's younger than all the others by some distance but is making the Championship look like his play toy.

Jokanovic has Fulham firing on all cylinders in one of the most difficult leagues in the world, and he hasn't just done that once, but twice if you take last season into account.

He's turned Fulham around and has them playing some of the best football in the division, he may have missed out on Manager of the Month for January, but surely he can't miss out on this?

