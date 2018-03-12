Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Cairney and Kevin McDonald have both been named in the Scotland squad for their friendlies with Costa Rica and Hungary.

The Fulham captain hasn't been in the squad since March when he gained his first cap for the side in a friendly with Canada, but was included in the squad in August but had to withdraw as a result of injury.

McDonald, meanwhile, has never won a cap for his country but was called up to the squad for games against Poland and Gibraltar in 2015 but wasn't used.

He told GetWestLondon in February that he felt he deserved a chance at the squad after his performances at Fulham, saying: "I think I have a right to have a chance to be in the squad, I’ve been playing at a good level in the Championship for years and never been given the chance to play in the national team, I’ve been there training and stuff but it’s not the same, I’m not the best of trainers as it is, I’m more of a game player.

"I would say I deserve a chance, but again what I think and what they think is different, up until now I’ve not been given a cap and unless a new manager wants to give me a chance it’ll stay that way."

Scotland face Costa Rica on Friday March 23 before travelling to Hungary on March 27.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.