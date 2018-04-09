Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Tom Cairney have been nominated for the PFA Bristol Street Motors Championship Player of the Month award.

Fulham went through the entire month unbeaten once again, with the duo playing a key role as Slavisa Jokanovic's side continued to hunt down Cardiff City and that second automatic promotion spot.

Mitrovic, who seems to love life at Craven Cottage, bagged five goals in March to keep Fulham ticking along, while captain Cairney seems to have recaptured his best form, scoring three and assisting once for the side.

It could be awards galore for the Whites, with Mitrovic picking up EFL Player of the Month, while Jokanovic missed out to Neil Warnock in the Manager of the Month category.

All you need to do for either Mitrovic or Cairney to win is to use the voting form below to select which Fulham man should win - let's be honest, you aren't going to pick either of the others, are you?

