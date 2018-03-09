The video will start in 8 Cancel

Slavisa Jokanovic and Tim Ream have been overlooked for the EFL awards for February.

The boss and central defender were up for the manager and player of the month awards respectively, but neither has walked away with the February accolade.

Fulham were unbeaten in February, winning their three home games without conceding a goal and drawing their two away trips to Bolton and Bristol City.

However, Cardiff won five and drew one of their matches during the month, which helped Neil Warnock to take the gong ahead of Jokanovic.

Ream was part of that Whites defence that only conceded twice in the month, so was also in with a shot of the player of the month award.

However, Barnsley, threatened with relegation, were indebted to on loan Swansea City striker Oliver McBurnie for scoring four goals in draws with Sheffield Wednesday and Hull and the win over Birmingham City, that he scooped the honour instead.

