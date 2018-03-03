The video will start in 8 Cancel

Slavisa Jokanovic has made just one change for Fulham's trip to Derby County this afternoon, with Tomas Kalas dropping out of the squad in place of Denis Odoi.

Otherwise, it's as you were for the Cottagers as Jokanovic picks the same other ten players that beat both Aston Villa and Wolves in recent weeks.

Odoi will drop into the heart of defence to partner Tim Ream, flanked by both Ryan Fredericks and Matt Targett while it's the same midfield trio of Stefan Johansen, Tom Cairney and Kevin McDonald.

After two goals in two, Aleksandar Mitrovic continues to lead the line, with newly crowned London Player and Young Player of the Year Ryan Sessegnon and Floyd Ayite on either side.

Meanwhile on the bench, Magnus Norman comes in for David Button, while Tomas Kalas drops out of the starting XI altogether as Jokanovic opts for a very attacking team.

Fulham: Bettinelli, Targett, Ream, Odoi, Fredericks, McDonald, Johansen, Cairney, Sessegnon, Mitrovic and Ayite

Subs : Norman, Fonte, Norwood, Ojo, Piazon, Christie and Kamara

