Denis Odoi admits he doesn't know whether his recent performances will mean he keeps his spot in the Fulham team, but has revealed he is doing into more of a centre back.

The Belgian arrived at Craven Cottage last summer as a right back, but has been played in all positions across the back four since his arrival, with Slavisa Jokanovic now employing him more as a centre half.

And he's done well since coming into the side after Tomas Kalas suffered an injury that has seen him miss the past three games, keeping a clean sheet in the victory over Sheffield United in midweek, but he's still not sure whether he'll keep his place in the starting XI.

He said: “I have no idea, that's up to the gaffer, but I think also that the gaffer looks at the opponents sometimes and obviously me and Kalas have different styles.

“I was disappointed when I didn't play against Wolves, because I played against Bristol and thought I played a good game and then he decided to go for Kalas.

“So I think the gaffer makes some choices depending on the opponents but obviously I want to play every game.”

It may not have been his regular starting position before this season, but Odoi is enjoying himself in the heart of the Fulham defence alongside Tim Ream.

Defensively he looks strong, and it was clear for most people who watching Fulham that Odoi doesn't have the same threat going forward as the likes of Ryan Fredericks, Cyrus Christie and Matt Targett - something the 29-year-old himself admits.

But he knows he is defensively sound and playing at centre back allows him to show off his strongest point.

He added: “I've played there a few times before but not that often.

“I like playing in the centre back position, I'm one of maybe a few guys that likes defending.

“I think as a full back I don't have the biggest statistics but I think defensively that's maybe my strong point and as a centre back I can do that.

“If I get a clean sheet, it feels as good as scoring a goal to me.

“I've played a few positions this season and now it seems I'm turning into more of a centre back - I'm not the biggest but I'll go for any header.

“I'm a little bit disappointed by first interception I made in the beginning of the game but then I think I was solid, and also with Tim Ream playing at a really high level it makes it easier to play.

“I just do my best and I want to play every game, I'm disappointed when I don't play but when I get the chance I'll do my best and I think everyone knows that.”

