Being knocked out of the FA Cup third round doesn't really help you to "focus on the league," data reveals.

Crashing out of the FA Cup is never fun, even if it is by a Premier League side.

But in times of such crisis, there’s always the comforting thought that at least you’ll now be able to concentrate on the league.

The logic is straightforward enough.

Your team play fewer games, which means fewer injuries, fewer tired legs and more time for league match preparation.

However, over the last 10 seasons, teams who were knocked out in the third round of the cup don’t do much better in the league than they did in the previous season.

On average teams have finished just 0.1 places higher up in the league after a third round exit than in the previous campaign.

Fulham have only been knocked out in the third round twice over the last 10 seasons.

In 2007/08 Bristol Rovers beat them only for the Cottagers to finish one place lower in the league than in the previous campaign.

In 2015/16 it was Sheffield Wednesday who did for them but Fulham went on to finish three places lower in the league.

The biggest leap made by a single team was in 2008/09.

Peterborough had finished second in League Two the previous season.

They were then knocked out by West Brom in the third round of the FA Cup in 2009 and managed to finish in second place of League One - a leap of 24 places in the football pyramid.

The next biggest leap was by Norwich in 2010/11.

They finished top of League One the season before being knocked out by Leyton Orient in the third round. That season they went on to finish second in the Championship and win promotion to the Premier League - a leap of 23 places.

It doesn’t always work out like that though.

Tranmere Rovers finished 21st in League One in 2013/14 - 65th in the English football pyramid.

They were knocked out of the third round by Swansea the following season before finishing bottom of League Two - that’s a fall of 27 league places, the largest of any losing third round side in the last 10 seasons.

In total 290 teams (50%) in the top four divisions of English football saw some sort of improvement in league position while 266 (46%) finished lower down the table.

A total of 47 finished 10 or more places lower down the league, while 74 finished 10 or more places higher.

