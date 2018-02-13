Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Cairney has insisted he is happy at Fulham and wants to help get the side back into the Premier League after being linked with a move away in January.

The skipper was linked heavily with a move to West Ham and missed a trip to Barnsley days before the window closed, leading fans to fear he was on his way across the capital to the London Stadium.

But Cairney has insisted that was as a result of a set back he suffered on his knee, and since then he's spent time in Ireland continuing his rehab from that injury as he looks to help Fulham back to the Premier League.

He told Fulham FC TV : "I did a bit of rehab, just something a bit different to get away from the training ground and get off the pitch and try and concentrate on things to help my injury.

"It feels okay, I played 20 mins or so on Saturday and I've been training and doing quite a lot off the pitch still so I have to try and stay on top of it.

"I can't do anything more than I did in the summer, I signed an extension, there was a lot going off in the summer and then a bit in January as everyone knew.

"It's just one of those things in football, if things like that happen it's because I'm doing the right things but I'm happy here and just want to carry on playing football and hopefully get this team back in the Premier League."

