Tom Cairney isn't giving up on a top two finish for Fulham this season - but admits it's a big ask to catch Neil Warnock and Cardiff City.

A 2-0 victory over Norwich City - a 17th game unbeaten - kept up pressure on the Welsh side who responded with a 3-1 win over Burton Albion to keep the gap at seven points.

With just seven games left (eight for Cardiff who have a game in hand), it's looking harder and harder for Slavisa Jokanovic's side to catch the Bluebirds, but if it is the Play-offs for Fulham, their skipper wouldn't mind playing the end of season showpiece at Carrow Road, having scored in each of his four previous visits to Norfolk.

He said: "I've scored in my last four visits to Carrow Road in a row, one for Hull, one for Blackburn and two for Fulham.

"I wish it was my home ground, I've scored two in each goal here. Hopefully Norwich go on a run! But I like playing here, it's an old school stadium.

"It's a big ask, I'm a realist, if they win three more games it's over more or less, but I think they've got a tough run-in, so if they lose one of those it can affect you mentally.

"All we can do is put on the pressure, we're 17 unbeaten at the moment, club record, all we can do is keep winning but if we catch them it will be one hell of a story.

"We aren't playing for the play-offs, we're playing to catch the top two, that's in our mentality and that's what will drive performances on."

As well as Cairney scoring his fourth of the campaign, Johansen grabbed his seventh goal of the season to open the scoring and break the deadlock at Norwich.

Both goals came from midfielders - something that the 27-year-old believes is becoming a dying art in the modern game.

"I think midfield players who score are a bit of a dying art at the moment, I really do, I can finish and I work on it in training and Johansen can as well," he added.

"I think that's why we were so successful last season, we were both top goal scorers in the team so it's rare for a midfielder but the way we play suits us.

"We have a license to get forward and that suits us."

