Tom Cairney feels like Fulham turned a massive corner as a club last season after they finished sixth in the Championship - their highest since being relegated in 2014.

The Cottagers had struggled to get to grips with the second tier of English football after relegation from the Premier League, finishing 17th and 20th in their first two seasons in the Championship.

But last season something changed, and Fulham finished sixth, qualifying for the Play-offs while at the same time scoring the most goals in the entire division - something that coincided with the 26-year-old's best season to date.

Despite the 2016/17 season ending in heartbreak at Reading, the skipper believes they turned the club "the right way up".

Cairney told the official matchday programme: "I feel like we turned the Club around last year. We turned it upside down, or should I say the right side up.

"We turned a massive corner and the fans and players were together as one for the first time in a while.

"The football the manager got us playing was the most attractive in the Championship in the second half of last season and I was also playing well and really enjoying my football.

"The low, 100 per cent, is losing the Play-off semi final to Reading - I've never felt worse on a football pitch."